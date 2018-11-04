Storms, floods in Sicily kill at least 12 people; 2 missing

A Carabinieri (Italian paramilitary police) officer stands by a car carrying the coffin of one of the nine people that lost their lives when their home was flooded in Casteldaccia, near Palermo, Italy, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. Italian state radio says a rain-swollen river in the countryside near Palermo, Sicily, has flooded a home, killing 9 people. It said one person survived the flood late Saturday night by clinging to a tree, and that the victims were from two families spending the weekend together. (Igor Petyx/ANSA via AP) (Igor Petyx)