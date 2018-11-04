Air Force mascot falcon improving after injury at West Point

In a photo taken in 2004, then Air Force Academy cadet Tyler Young and falcon Aurora, one of the academy's official mascots, rest aboard an airplane in Air Force Academy, Colo., before flying to Chicago for a college fair. Aurora, injured at West Point during an apparent prank before the annual rivalry game between the two service academies Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, is back home and showing signs of improvement. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) (AP)