Passenger injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-55 in Copiah Co.
By ShaCamree Gowdy | November 4, 2018 at 2:28 PM CST - Updated November 4 at 2:28 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised of a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 55 in Copiah County near Hazelhurst at 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle was traveling southbound, and for unknown reasons crossed into the median and struck an embankment causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The 18-wheeler was carrying kitty litter and poses no threat to the area.

The driver of the truck, who has been identified as 30-year-old Sekou Ansumana of Akron, Ohio, was not injured.

The passenger has been identified as Mustapha Ouazanni-Tayebi of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. He was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with moderate injuries.

Emergency personnel were on scene.

