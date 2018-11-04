Passenger injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-55 in Copiah Co.

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised of a crash involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 55 in Copiah County near Hazelhurst at 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
Preliminary reports indicate that the vehicle was traveling southbound, and for unknown reasons crossed into the median and struck an embankment causing significant damage to the vehicle.
The 18-wheeler was carrying kitty litter and poses no threat to the area.
The driver of the truck, who has been identified as 30-year-old Sekou Ansumana of Akron, Ohio, was not injured.
The passenger has been identified as Mustapha Ouazanni-Tayebi of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. He was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center with moderate injuries.
Emergency personnel were on scene.
