The Latest: Schools provide counseling after fatal crash

Teddy bears, flowers, and candles were placed on benches outside Halmstad Elementary School in Chippewa Falls, Wis. as a memorial to the three Girl Scouts who were struck and killed by a driver who fled the scene, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. The western Wisconsin community is grieving the deaths of three girls and an adult who were collecting trash along a rural highway when police say a pickup truck veered off the road and hit them before speeding away. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP) (AP)