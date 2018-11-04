JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - “Bras along the Bridge” was held Saturday on the Old Vicksburg Bridge and breast cancer survivors and supporters gathered at the event to raise awareness about breast cancer.
“Oh it’s just so real," said Laura Weeks, whose mother died of breast cancer. "This is the first time that I’ve been out here and I’ve always wanted to come.”
Thousands of bras stretched across the Mississippi River on the Old Vicksburg Bridge.
It was especially meaningful for Francis Womack; a breast cancer survivor. She says it’s all about early detection.
“Get your mammogram every year, that’s all. I had a follow up was doing a mammogram and that didn’t come back and I get checkups. Go ahead and start doing them.”
Riverwalk Casino Hotel is raising money for the American Cancer Society. This year, Audi Jackson is teaming up with them.
Combined, they raised more than $14,000.
“My heart is filled with joy when I think about the number of people who donated and are making a difference just by bringing an old bra or brand new bra to Riverwalk. It’s incredible,” said Wendy Hutchins of the American Cancer Society.
Ginny Tzotzolas, General Manager Riverwalk Casino, said. “It wouldn’t be sucessfull, if we didn’t have support of the community. Every year the community pulls together and does an amazing job.”
