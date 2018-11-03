13-year-old arrested after 6-year-old boy killed in shooting on Madison Avenue

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police say a 13-year-old was arrested after a 6-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on Madison Avenue.
The 13-year-old was booked in the juvenile detention center early Saturday morning on charges of second-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
Six-year-old Jahiem Holliday was killed in the Friday afternoon shooting. His grandmother, Kendra Holliday, says he attended Park Elementary and was in the 2nd grade.
Police say the motive in the shooting is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Friday, November 2 in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene. Police say the victim and two other juveniles were playing behind the house when they got in an argument and one of the children reportedly shot the 6-year-old. The juveniles, one of which is 13-years-old, are being questioned about the incident.
“Tragic scene, when you see the young man lying on the ground," said a spokesperson with BRPD, Sgt. L’Jean McKneely.
Police say one shot was fired to the child’s upper torso area.
“It’s a tragic, senseless thing that has happened," said McKneely.
The family of the child was on the scene of the shooting as well.
It's still unclear if the shooting was accidental or intentional.
