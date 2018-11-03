Yoga studio shooter posted racist, misogynistic videos

Beierle, who had moved to the central Florida town of Deltona after getting a graduate degree from FSU, also appear to post a series of videos on YouTube in 2014 where he called women "whores" if they dated black men, said many black women were "disgusting" and described himself as a misogynist. He said promiscuous women deserved to be crucified and he suggested putting up land mines to keep people from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico. The existence of the videos was first reported by BuzzFeed.