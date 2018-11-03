Motorcycle crashes into Richland police officer during chase

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Richland police say a man on a motorcycle tried to outrun officers going the wrong way on Highway 49 Friday night.
The motorcycle traveling southbound in the northbound lane crashed into a Richland police officer’s Tahoe.
It happened near the McDonald’s on Highway 49.
33-year-old Billie Therrel is now charged with felony fleeing, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving, no insurance, no tag and running a red light.
The officer attempted to pull him over for no tag.
The officer was not injured. Therrell was taken to a hospital.
No word on the extent of his injuries.
