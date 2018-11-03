Motorcycle crashes into Richland police officer during chase

Man on motorcycle taken to a hospital

It is not known why officers were pursuing the motorcycle. (SOURCE: WLBT)
By Maggie Wade | November 2, 2018 at 11:19 PM CDT - Updated November 3 at 3:57 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Richland police say a man on a motorcycle tried to outrun officers going the wrong way on Highway 49 Friday night.

The motorcycle traveling southbound in the northbound lane crashed into a Richland police officer’s Tahoe.

33 year old Billie Therrell is facing multiple charges following police chase and crash in Richland. (SOURCE: Richland Police Department)
It happened near the McDonald’s on Highway 49.

33-year-old Billie Therrel is now charged with felony fleeing, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving, no insurance, no tag and running a red light.

The officer attempted to pull him over for no tag.

Motorcycle going the wrong way on Highway 49 in Richland crashes into police officer. (SOURCE: WLBT)
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital. (SOURCE: WLBT)
The officer was not injured. Therrell was taken to a hospital.

No word on the extent of his injuries.

