Driver, pedestrian in deadly crash on Hwy 16 in Madison Co. identified

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - At approximately 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised of a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian on Highway 16 near Way Road in Madison County.
Preliminary reports indicate that a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound, collided with a pedestrian and continued traveling westbound before turning onto Pisgah Bottom Road and coming to a stop.
The pedestrian, who has been identified as 48-year-old Cheryl L. Clark of Canton, died as a result of her injuries.
The driver has been identified as 30-year-old Jeroderick E. George of Canton. He has been charged with no drivers license and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in this crash.
There could be additional charges pending the outcome of the investigation.
