Greenville High School football player on ventilator after being seriously injured during game

GREENVILLE, MS (WLBT) - Madison Central’s football game against Greenville High School was cancelled Friday night after a Greenville player was seriously injured during a play.
Greenville coach Sherrod Gideon tells WLBT that Jeremiah Williams is the injured player. Williams is listed as a junior defensive back on the Hornets’ roster. He was injured attempting to make a tackle.
CPR was performed on the field and Williams was airlifted to UMMC.
Gideon says that Williams is now on a ventilator after sustaining fractures to his C1 and C4 vertebrae.
This is a developing story. We will be updating this as more information becomes available.
