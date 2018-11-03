FIRST ALERT: Gorgeous Saturday... Rainy Sunday

It has been a gorgeous day across Mississippi! We had highs reach seasonable temperatures in the low-mid 70s, with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions overhead. Tonight will be a tad warmer than last night, with lows only falling into the 50s.
Waking up for church or breakfast tomorrow, don't forget to grab the rain coat/umbrella heading out the door! A cold front will likely be pushing showers through the area tomorrow morning through the afternoon hours from west to east. Although a few lingering showers will be possible tomorrow evening east of I-55, most of us will dry out by dinner time. It will also be gusty tomorrow morning, with wind gusts over 20-30mph possible.
Monday night into Tuesday morning will still need to be watched closely for the potential for severe weather. Areas north of I-20 up into North MS, E AR, W TN will have the best chance for damaging winds and a few tornadoes, but severe weather certainly can't be ruled out in Central and South MS as well. Keep the First Alert Weather App handy once again overnight so warnings can wake you up and allow you to take any necessary precautions.
Another chance for showers and storms, potentially severe, moves in for the end of the work week (Thursday-Friday)... stay tuned for updates regarding this system as we are still a ways out.
