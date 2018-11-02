6 shot at FL yoga studio; 2 dead

(RNN) – A gunman killed two and wounded five more at a yoga studio in Florida on Friday before killing himself, Tallahassee police said.
Six victims were shot and a seventh person was pistol-whipped at Hot Yoga Tallahassee.
Police released the identities of the deceased victims early Saturday: Nancy Van Vessem, 61, and Maura Binkley, 21.
Two other victims are in stable condition, and three victims have been released from the hospital.
Police identified the shooter as 40-year-old Scott Paul Beierle.
“The shooter was found deceased on scene, suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.
At a Friday evening news conference, Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo said authorities believed the suspect acted alone.
The motive for the shooting is still unknown, and investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to call them at 850-891-4200 or Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.
Police have so far interviewed more than 40 witnesses, according to DeLeo.
A person who had been in a nearby bar told the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper that people rushed in from the yoga studio and said that a bearded man had been acting strangely there before opening fire.
The man who was pistol-whipped said he attempted to stop the shooter.
“There are indications that several people inside fought back and tried not only to save themselves, but other people, which is a testament to their courage,” DeLeo said.
The Democrat also reported that a state representative, Kristin Jacobs, was a witness inside the bar as victims from the yoga studio streamed in.
She said a woman came in who could “hardly talk.”
“She was hyperventilating. I heard her say ‘shooter.' Two other women came in, and I kept hearing the word ‘shooter,’” Jacobs said.
Andrew Gillum, the Tallahassee mayor and Democratic nominee for governor, tweeted that he was “deeply appreciative of law enforcement’s quick response to the shooting at the yoga facility.”
He said he was returning to the state capital from the campaign trail, where he attended an event in Miami earlier Friday that featured former President Barack Obama.
