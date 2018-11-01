Friday Night Football Week 12: Scores and Highlights

Watch THE END ZONE on WLBT Fridays at 10 pm followed by FOX 40 SPORTSDECK at 11 pm

Friday Night Football Week 12: Scores and Highlights
Pearl's scout team looks over a play design at practice while preparing to face Brandon
By Waverly McCarthy | November 1, 2018 at 5:55 PM CDT - Updated November 3 at 12:41 AM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - WLBT is your source for high school football in Mississippi.

{TAP OF CLICK | WEEK 12 SCORES}

Brandon came out on top in this year’s Eat Dirt rivalry, beating Pearl 14-10 in the WLBT/Fox 40 Game of the Week.

Thursday, November 1

Friday, October 26

[ Greenville High School football player seriously injured during game ]

  • Presbyterian Christian Academy vs. Jackson Academy {RECAP}

Player of the Week

This week’s Rick’s Pro Truck, Fox 40 SportsDeck Player of the Week is Germantown’s Jerrell Wilder.

Player of the Week: Jerrell Wilder

Wilder put up 166 total yards of offense along with one touchdown. Wilder also had seven tackles and one interception in Germantown’s 20-16 win over Canton.

PINT-SIZED PREDICTIONS: EAT DIRT

Who better to tell us about the EAT DIRT rivalry than some little pirates and bulldogs themselves?

[ Pint-Sized Predictions: Eat Dirt ]

Plus some added trick-or-treat talk!

Pint-Sized Predictions: Eat Dirt

Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.