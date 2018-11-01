Dangerous Deliveries: Why are black women dying during childbirth?

“I immediately went to the hospital and I’m really glad that I did that because I continued to bleed, and I had to have emergency surgery in order to stop the bleeding," said Owens. "To think this is something that I do everyday and I’ve treated so many women who have suffered from hemorrhage, and to have that happen to me was really eye-opening. It makes me so grateful to still be here and still be able to give something to other women but it’s also made me more passionate about making sure women advocate for themselves and that they are educated about their bodies and that they know when something is not right, they make sure they let their doctors know.”