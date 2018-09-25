JPD’s public information officer to seek sheriff’s post

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Public Information Officer Colendula Green has officially made her bid to become the next Hinds County Sheriff. Green’s public announcement will take place on March 1st at Smith Park.
Green is one of many candidates in the Sheriff’s race that started campaigning months ago, using social media to build their base.
'#GoGreenfor2019′ is Jackson Police Department’s corporal, Colendula Green, slogan on Facebook in her bid for Hinds County Sheriff. The 43-year-old mother of two said she was approached by citizens last year and was asked to consider running for the post.
Green, a Jackson State University graduate, has spent 13 and a half years with JPD.
She is currently a corporal detective, serves as public information officer and is a crisis intervention instructor and officer.
Her goal is to make improvements to the detention center by assigning a K-9 unit to the facility and increasing officer training. She also plans to work closely with the Hinds County Board of Supervisors and Madison and Rankin County law enforcement.
“The citizens suffer when we’re not working as a united front, and I’m tired of us not working together as a united front,” said Green. “I want the citizens to know and understand I’m not just here asking them for their vote. I’m gonna do the work. This is my career. I have a passion for what I do.”
We reached out to others who have indicated that they will run.
Among those candidates are: Sheriff Victor Mason; Mississippi Department of Corrections staff officer and former Hinds County Sergeant, Donald Rhodes; and State law enforcement officer Michael Recio, who served for 17 years with JPD. Richard Spooner, a retired Hinds County deputy, is also seeking the office of Hinds County Sheriff.
Qualifying began January 1, 2019.
